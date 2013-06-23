FRANKFURT/LONDON June 23 British mobile operator
Vodafone will go public with its revised all-cash offer
for Germany's cable group Kabel Deutschland early on
Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Sunday.
The two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said
Kabel Deutschland looked set to recommend the new offer to its
shareholders, but one of the sources cautioned that could still
change.
Vodafone contacted Germany's largest cable operator earlier
this month to indicate that it would be willing to pay about
81 euros per share, or 7.2 billion euros ($9.46 billion), for
the group. However, the offer was deemed to be inadequate and
since then John Malone's Liberty Global, which owns
Germany's No. 2 cable operator Unity Media, has made an 85
euro-per-share offer.
People familiar with the situation have told Reuters that in
response, Vodafone had been considering a new offer of 85 to 86
euros per share, or 7.6 billion euros.
One of the sources said the offer would be 87 euros per
share, which includes an offer of 84.50 euros per share plus a
2.50 euro dividend that had been pledged by Kabel but not yet
paid.
Vodafone wants Kabel so that it can offer more competitive,
comprehensive packages with television, fixed line and broadband
services for more of its mobile customers, while Liberty Global
wants to expand in one of its best performing markets. Vodafone
also believes it will have the advantage over Liberty
because its offer will be in cash and it is likely to face fewer
regulatory barriers than Liberty.
Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland both declined to comment