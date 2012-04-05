Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
FRANKFURT, April 5 Kabel Deutschland said it has filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Telekom, saying the German telecommunications company overcharged it for access to its network.
Kabel Deutschland said on Thursday it wanted a reduction of the annual fee of about 100 million euros ($131.18 million) it currently pays Deutsche Telekom, which is Germany's former phone monopoly.
It also wants Deutsche Telekom to repay about 273 million euros of fees already paid, plus interest.
Deutsche Telekom had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Till Weber)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.