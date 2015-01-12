FRANKFURT Jan 12 Kabel Deutschland
said it had received a request from activist investor Elliott
Management to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to
scrutinise management's conduct during a takeover by Vodafone
.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Kabel Deutschland said it
had received a request to host an extraordinary shareholder
meeting to vote on the appointment of special auditors on
matters related to the takeover by Vodafone.
"The company will review the request and invite to a general
meeting in case the legal requirements are met," Kabel
Deutschland said.
Elliott Management Corporation, which holds 13.5 percent in
Kabel Deutschland according to Thomson Reuters data, wants to
appoint an independent auditor to investigate whether the cable
company's management informed investors accurately and in a
timely manner about the takeover, a spokesman for the investor
said on Monday.
An audit report published in December concluded that Kabel
Deutschland was worth almost a quarter more than what Vodafone
had offered.
Having secured a stake of more than three quarters in Kabel
Deutschland, Vodafone about a year ago offered 84.53 euros per
share ($104) in cash to remaining shareholders as part of a
so-called domination agreement.
But not all shareholders were happy with this price. Elliott
and investment management firms Davidson Kempner and York
Capital are suing Vodafone for more for their holdings.
Vodafone said in December Elliott's claims were unrealistic,
adding that its offer was accepted by 76.6 percent of Kabel
Deutschland's shareholders.
