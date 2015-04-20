FRANKFURT, April 20 Kabel Deutschland
shareholder Elliott has asked a Munich court to appoint two
special auditors, who should investigate the 7.7 billion euro
($8.27 billion) acquisition of Germany's biggest cable firm by
Vodafone.
Elliott Management Corporation, which said it holds 13.5
percent in Kabel Deutschland, wants an independent investigation
into whether the cable company's management informed investors
accurately and in a timely manner about the takeover.
An audit report published in December concluded that Kabel
Deutschland was worth almost a quarter more than what Vodafone
had offered.
Having secured a stake of more than three quarters in Kabel
Deutschland, Vodafone more than a year ago offered 84.53 euros
per share in cash to remaining shareholders as part of a
so-called domination agreement.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
