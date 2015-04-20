FRANKFURT, April 20 Kabel Deutschland shareholder Elliott has asked a Munich court to appoint two special auditors, who should investigate the 7.7 billion euro ($8.27 billion) acquisition of Germany's biggest cable firm by Vodafone.

Elliott Management Corporation, which said it holds 13.5 percent in Kabel Deutschland, wants an independent investigation into whether the cable company's management informed investors accurately and in a timely manner about the takeover.

An audit report published in December concluded that Kabel Deutschland was worth almost a quarter more than what Vodafone had offered.

Having secured a stake of more than three quarters in Kabel Deutschland, Vodafone more than a year ago offered 84.53 euros per share in cash to remaining shareholders as part of a so-called domination agreement. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)