* 2012/13 dividend to be flat at 1.50 eur/shr

* Consensus was for an increase to 2.19 eur/shr

* Shares down 1 percent, underperforming main market

PARIS, June 14 Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland is to keep its dividend flat next year to help limit debt levels, disappointing the market which had expected an increased payout.

The company has just agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros ($777.1 million), including debt of around 600 million, snatching one of the last big targets left in the Germany's once-fragmented cable market.

Kabel Deutschland said on Thursday that after this deal it wants to keep its ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 3.0 and 3.5 percent. To help achieve this it will keep its dividend flat at 1.50 euros a share next year.

The company's net debt was 2.7 billion euros at the end of March and its net debt to EBITDA ratio was at 3.4 percent down from 3.8 percent a year ago.

Analysts had forecast the company's 2012/13 dividend rising to 2.19 euros per share on average, according to a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 1.65 euros to 4.00 euros.

Kabel Deutschland shares recovered after falling as much as 4.2 percent, which made them one of the biggest decliners in the German midcap index, which was about 1.0 percent weaker.

The company aims to capitalise on growth opportunities in Germany's cable market, which was once one of Europe's most fragmented, with a proliferation of smaller regional players offering television and broadband services.

But private equity firms and companies like Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global, and Kabel Deutschland have restructured the market by buying up smaller companies to create more efficient larger players.

Kabel Deutschland's core earnings (EBITDA), excluding special items, for the quarter ending March 31 rose 9 percent to 205.6 million euros ($258.5 million).

Revenues were up 8.5 percent to 442.4 million euros as the group continued to attract new clients, mainly for its new services and premium television products.

"While the fourth-quarter numbers and outlook for 2012/13 confirmed Kabel Deutschland's growth story, capex levels will stay high and dividend payments will be relatively modest," said Jeffrey Vonk, analyst at ING.

The cable company said it aims to increase its 2012/13 revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 855 million euros and 870 million.

Its capital investments to sales ratio will be about 25 percent, which is a "slight negative" and more than expected, said Commerzbank analyst Heike Pauls.