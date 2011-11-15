* Says now sees FY sales at lower end of target range
* Confirms outlook for adj EBITDA of 790-800 mln eur
* Q2 adj EBITDA 196.5 mln eur, just above consensus
FRANKFURT, Nov 15 German cable TV company
Kabel Deutschland (KDG) trimmed its outlook for
full-year sales after revenues from its phone business fell
short of expectations.
Germany's largest cable operator, which went public in March
2010, said on Tuesday it now sees 2011/2012 revenues growing at
the lower end of its target range of 6.25-6.75 percent.
It said it still sees adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) coming to between
790 million euros ($1.1 billion) and 800 million euros in the
twelve months through the end of March.
Analysts in a Reuters poll on average saw full-year revenues
rise 6.8 percent and adjusted EBITDA of 798 million euros.
KDG offers analogue and digital TV, broadband Internet and
fixed-line phone services via cable and competes with Deutsche
Telekom and Vodafone.
In the fiscal second quarter, adjusted EBITDA grew 9.8
percent to 196.5 million euros, just above the 194 million euro
average estimate in a Reuters poll. Revenues were at 418 million
euros, almost in line with consensus of 419 million.
KDG operates in 13 of Germany's 16 federal states and
supplies its services to around 8.8 million connected households
in Europe's biggest TV market.
The company said it still aimed to pay a dividend for
2011/2012 of at least 1.50 euros per share.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)