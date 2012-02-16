* Q3 adj EBITDA 200 mln euros, in line with poll

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 German cable TV company Kabel Deutschland stuck with its full-year outlook after demand for premium television services helped it post quarterly results that met analyst expectations.

"Since summer 2011, the company has seen strongly rising demand for its Premium TV services," it said in a statement on Thursday, adding this trend continued in its fiscal third quarter through December.

Germany's largest cable operator said its fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8 percent to 200 million euros ($261 million), bang in line with a Reuters poll.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin -- core operating profit as a percentage of revenue -- improved to 46.8 percent from 45.7 percent a year earlier, and it swung to a net profit of 55 million euros from a year-earlier loss of 37 million.

KDG offers analogue and digital TV, broadband Internet and fixed-line phone services via cable and competes with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

It operates in 13 of Germany's 16 federal states and supplies its services to around 8.7 million connected households in Europe's biggest TV market.

KDG in November trimmed its outlook for full fiscal-year sales, saying it saw revenue growing at the lower end of its target range of 6.25-6.75 percent, after revenues from its phone business fell short of expectations.

But it raised its spending plans for the year, saying it now saw capital expenditures between 380 million and 390 million euros, up from previous plans for close to 370 million.

The company said it still aimed to pay a dividend for 2011/2012 of at least 1.50 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)