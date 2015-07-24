FRANKFURT, July 24 Germany's biggest cable
operator Kabel Deutschland, a unit of Vodafone
, added 102,000 Internet customers (RGUs) in the second
quarter, taking its total to 2.7 million.
Kabel Deutschland, which could become the subject of an
asset swap between Vodafone and Liberty Global, also
said on Friday revenue grew by 7 percent to 526 million euros
($577 million) in the quarter.
The results lifted sales at parent Vodafone, consolidating
an overall return to growth for the UK firm.
Kabel Deutschland's Internet customer additions included
22,000 managed migrations of Vodafone broadband customers.
Vodafone and Liberty Global, which owns rival cable operator
Unitymedia in Germany, said last month they were in early talks
about exchanging selected assets. They have not given details
but Britain and Germany are their most important markets.
Unitymedia has not yet reported second-quarter results. It
had 7.1 total million customers as of end-2014, compared with
Kabel Deutschland's 8.3 million.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)