FRANKFURT, Aug 14 Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland on Tuesday reported a first-quarter core profit at the low end of expectations and confirmed its outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items for the quarter ending June 30 rose 8 percent to 209 million euros ($258.2 million), which was at the low end of analyst expectations ranging from 209 million euros to 219 million.

The cable company said it still aims to increase its 2012/13 revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 855 million euros and 870 million.

Germany's cable market was once one of Europe's most fragmented, with a proliferation of smaller regional players offering television and broadband services.

But private equity firms and companies like Unitymedia Kabel BW, owned by Liberty Global, and Kabel Deutschland have restructured the market by buying up smaller companies to create more efficient larger players.

Kabel Deutschland said it will put in a request with the competition authorities this month for approval of the acquisition of regional player Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros, including debt of around 600 million.

Tele Columbus is one of the last big targets left in the Germany's once-fragmented cable market.

"Normally such a process takes about four months, so we could have approval by Christmas," Chief Financial Officer Andreas Siemen, told reporters.

Kabel Deutschland said it still intends to propose a dividend of around 1.50 euros per share for its 2012/13 fiscal year, though that depends on its debt. It said it should have more visibility on its debt levels in autumn 2013.

Kabel Deutschland shares are indicated to open down 0.2 percent, slightly below the broader market, which is expected to open 0.7 percent higher.