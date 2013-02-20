(Corrects first paragraph to say fiscal year ends in March, not June)

* To raise 2012/13 dividend to 2.50 euro/shr from 1.50

* Q3 adj. EBITDA 220.3 mln euros vs 219 mln expected

* Keeps 2012/13 outlook

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Kabel Deutschland said on Wednesday it would hike its dividend to 2.50 euros ($3.34) per share for the fiscal year ending in March, up from 1.50 euros in the previous year.

The company also said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items for the three months ending Dec. 31 rose 10 percent from the same period a year earlier to 220 million euros.

That was at the high end of analyst expectations in a Reuters poll, which ranged from 217 million to 222 million euros.

Growth was fuelled by its internet broadband as well as its television units, Kabel Deutschland said in a statement.

Vodafone is considering a bid for Kabel Deutschland, a person familiar with the UK-based mobile company's thinking said last week.

Kabel Deutschland said it still aims to increase sales in the current fiscal year by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent and expects an adjusted EBITDA of between 855 million and 870 million euros for the period. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)