FRANKFURT Nov 13 Kabel Deutschland on Tuesday reported an 8.5 percent increase in core profit excluding special items for the quarter ending Sept. 30 to 213.3 million euros ($271.13 million).
That was broadly in line with average analyst expectations of 212 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Germany's biggest cable company said it still aims to increase its 2012/13 revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be between 855 million and 870 million euros.
($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
