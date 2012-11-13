FRANKFURT Nov 13 Kabel Deutschland on Tuesday reported an 8.5 percent increase in core profit excluding special items for the quarter ending Sept. 30 to 213.3 million euros ($271.13 million).

That was broadly in line with average analyst expectations of 212 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany's biggest cable company said it still aims to increase its 2012/13 revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be between 855 million and 870 million euros.

($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)