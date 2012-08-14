FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland on Tuesday reported a first-quarter core profit at the low end of expectations and confirmed its outlook for the full year.

Core earnings (EBITDA) excluding special items for the quarter ending June 30 rose 8 percent from last year to 209 million euros ($258.2 million), which was at the low end of analyst expectations, which ranged from 209 million euros to 219 million.

The cable company said it still aims to increase its 2012/13 revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 855 million euros and 870 million. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)