FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany's biggest cable
company Kabel Deutschland on Tuesday reported a
first-quarter core profit at the low end of expectations and
confirmed its outlook for the full year.
Core earnings (EBITDA) excluding special items for the
quarter ending June 30 rose 8 percent from last year to 209
million euros ($258.2 million), which was at the low end of
analyst expectations, which ranged from 209 million euros to 219
million.
The cable company said it still aims to increase its 2012/13
revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted
EBITDA is expected to be between 855 million euros and 870
million.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
