FRANKFURT, June 24 Kabel Deutschland on Monday said its 2012/13 core profit rose, driven by its broadband and premium television activities.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose 8.4 percent to 862 million euros ($1.1 billion), the company said.

Revenue increased 7.7 percent to 1.83 billion euros.

Kabel Deutschland released earnings just as Vodafone unveiled a takeover offer.