BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Kabel Deutschland on Wednesday trimmed its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year, saying it was unlikely it could make up for a shortfall seen in the first quarter.
The cable company, currently the subject of a takeover offer by Vodafone, said in a statement it now expected revenue growth of 5-6 percent for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, against a previous forecast of about 8 percent.
Kabel Deutschland released "selected" preliminary second-quarter results that showed revenue up 4 percent in the second quarter on a year ago, at 471 million euros ($637 million).
OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue
EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016