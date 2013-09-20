BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Vodafone secured
unconditional EU regulatory approval on Friday for its 7.7
billion euro ($10.43 billion) acquisition of Germany's largest
cable company, Kabel Deutschland.
British group Vodafone - the world's second-largest telecoms
operator - announced the deal in June, which will help the
company to fend off rivals in its most important market.
The European Commission said the deal did not raise concerns
as it would not appreciably alter competition in the markets
where the companies are currently active.
"The Commission's investigation confirmed that the
activities of the merging parties were mainly complementary,"
the EU's executive said in a statement.
"While Kabel Deutschland primarily offers cable TV, fixed
line telephony and Internet access services, Vodafone's core
business consists of mobile telephony services," it added.
($1 = 0.7384 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Martin Santa)