FRANKFURT, June 4 Vodafone is looking at
a possible takeover of Germany's biggest cable company Kabel
Deutschland again, the Wall Street Journal
Deutschland reported, citing several people familiar with the
matter.
In an article published on its website late on Monday, it
cited the people as saying Vodafone had not yet decided whether
to make an offer, or when it might make a decision.
Vodafone owns some fixed-line assets in Europe, including
Germany where it offers mobile and fixed lines to private and
business customers, but it has so-called quad-play services with
TV, fixed and mobile calls on superfast networks only in
Portugal.
Investors had feared the trend for quad-play could force
Vodafone to go on a Europe-wide spending spree for fixed-line
assets, and sources told Reuters in February that it was
weighing a 10-billion-euro bid for Kabel Deutschland.
But analysts had expected talks to die down after Vodafone
last month struck a deal with Deutsche Telekom
allowing it to offer pay-TV over high-speed broadband to its
German customers.
Vodafone Germany declined to comment. Kabel Deutschland
declined to comment.