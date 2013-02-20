FRANKFURT Feb 20 Kabel Deutschland
on Wednesday declined to comment on potential interest from
UK-based mobile operator Vodafone to buy the German
cable network operator.
Asked whether there has been any contact between the two
companies in recent days, Kabel Deutschland's Chief Financial
Officer Andreas Siemen told reporters: "Since this question
relates to rumours in the market I decline to comment."
Last week a person familiar with the UK-based mobile
company's thinking said Vodafone is considering a bid
for Kabel Deutschland to expand its services in Europe's biggest
economy.