UPDATE 1-Amid tax storm, Australia's Macquarie leaves open option of HQ move
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)
FRANKFURT Jan 22 Kabel Deutschland Holding AG : * Plans to reprice its US$750 million term loan F * Says existing lenders are being asked to roll their existing exposure into
the new tranche
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.