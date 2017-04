KABUL A high-security international zone in eastern Kabul known as the Green Village is under attack, a senior police source said on Wednesday.

"Initial reports we have gathered show that the Green Village is the target. Small explosions from either grenades or RPGs (rocket propelled grenades) can be heard,” said the senior security official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a loud explosion followed by sporadic gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Ralph Boulton)