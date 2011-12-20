(Follows alerts)
Dec 20 Kandenko Co plans to shed
about 1000 short-term contract workers to save costs and to cope
with reduced business from the beleaguered Tokyo Electric Power
Co, the Nikkei business daily said.
Nikkei said the job cuts will come from among the 2,000 or
so temporary workers with 3-6 month contracts.
Kandenko will also put a freeze on renovations of its sales
offices.
Also the company will wait to replace aging construction
vehicles until they have been in use for about 10 years instead
of 7-8 years, the daily said.
Through these steps, the firm seeks to save 5 billion yen
($64.3 million) this fiscal year, the Nikkei said.
Kandenko is getting less work from Tepco in the wake of the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, and sales from Tepco work
are projected to tumble about 22 percent in the year to 153
billion yen, the daily wrote.
($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)