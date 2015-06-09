Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
BANGKOK, June 9 Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from Europe's property firm Signa Group as part of its foreign expansion.
Central Group, controlled by the Chirathivats, Thailand's third-richest family, will own 50.1 percent of The KaDeWe Group, while Signa will keep the rest, it said in a statement. Central did not disclose financial details of the deal.
The KaDeWe Group owns three department stores in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg, and it is among well-recognised premium and luxury department stores in Germany, the statement said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel, and will be partly replaced by Fox's highest-ranking female executive.