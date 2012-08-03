VIENNA Aug 3 Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz is
not trying to get more state aid at the moment, Chief Executive
Alois Steinbichler told reporters after the lender posted a 49.7
million euro ($60.4 million) first-half loss on Friday.
He said "there are no active efforts" to secure any
additional support for KA Finanz, which got more than 1 billion
euros in state aid in April in a fresh bailout prompted by
writedowns on its Greek debt and exposure to credit derivatives.
Austrian magazine Format reported last month that KA Finanz
was exploring the possibility of getting an extra half billion
euros to cover exposure to highly indebted euro zone countries.
KA Finanz, split off after Austria nationalised
Kommunalkredit during the financial crisis in 2008, reduced its
portfolio of risky assets by a greater-than-expected 3.1 billion
euros in the first half. The portfolio stood at 16.2 billion at
the end of June, it said.
