VIENNA, March 21 Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz
has slightly reduced its Cyprus risk since mid-2012 but still
has 179 million euros ($232 million) in sovereign debt exposure
and a similar amount outstanding to municipal borrowers on the
island, it said.
Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler confirmed the figures
published by the newspaper Die Presse on Thursday but declined
to comment further on events in Cyprus, which is scrambling to
raise money to secure an international bailout.
State-owned KA Finanz, split off from nationalised lender
Kommunalkredit, had reported overall Cyprus exposure
of 379 million euros as of mid-2012, of which around 190 million
was sovereign risk, mostly in the form of credit default swaps.
KA's municipal debt in Cyprus would not necessarily be
affected should sovereign debt there be restructured.
KA Finanz got more than 1 billion euros in state aid last
April in a fresh bailout prompted by writedowns on its Greek
debt and exposure to credit derivatives.
Other Austrian banks have insignificant Cyprus exposure.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
