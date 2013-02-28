BRIEF-Verbicom proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.03 zloty/shr
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE
JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Kagiso Media Ltd : * Says 56% increase in group revenue to R709,0M * Says H1 diluted headline EPS at 80,5 cts versus 82,1 cts * Says trading conditions for the group should prove resilient in the coming
months * Says the outlook for new media is in line with expectations and remains
positive
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.03 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* Immofinanz spokeswoman says deadline for sale or spin-off of Russia assets is still December, not July Further company coverage: