BRIEF-Innolux posts 52.5 pct y/y rise in Q1 revenues
* Says Q1 unaudited consolidated revenues of T$86 billion ($2.81 billion), up 52.5 percent y/y
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Kagiso Media Ltd : * Headline earnings up 24.6% * Final dividend of 40 cents per share * Revenue up 39.7% * Group plans to grow market share in year ahead, driven by organic initiatives
and where appropriate acquisitions * FY diluted headline EPS of 168.5 cents versus 135.3 cents in previous year
SEOUL, April 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations on healthy sales of appliances and televisions.
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment