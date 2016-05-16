May 16 KaHee :

* Says it to issue the sixth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says Maturity date of May 20, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 4.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,628 won per share, and a conversion period from May 20, 2017 to April 20, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5K1q13

