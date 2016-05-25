May 25 KaHee :

* Says it will issue the eighth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says Maturity date of June 30, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5fP17n

