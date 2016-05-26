BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 KaHee :
* Says it will issue 5.8 million shares of common stock through private placement
* Sets issue price at 3,435 won per share, to raise proceeds of 20 billion won for operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SKvbEK
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.