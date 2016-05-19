BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 19 KAHEE CO., LTD:
* Says it will buy 1 million shares of Korea-based unit, an imagine coding company, for 3.41 billion won
* Says the co will hold 100 percent stake in the unit
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)