SEOUL Jan 20 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) said on Friday that it was selected as the preferred bidder to provide parts for Airbus's A320 planes from 2012 to 2025.

The South Korean aviation parts and equipment maker said in a regulatory filing that it planned to exclusively supply 460 wing bottom panels annually to the European planemaker.

KAI expected to sign a contract for the deal on March 31. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)