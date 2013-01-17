A screengrab of a movie poster for the film ''Kai Po Che'', taken from director Abhishek Kapoor's Twitter account.

MUMBAI Bollywood film "Kai Po Che", based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat, is the only Indian film among 31 features to be screened in the Panorama segment at next month's Berlin Film Festival.

The film, based on Bhagat's "The 3 Mistakes of My Life", is about three friends and their dream of setting up a cricket academy in India.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, "Kai Po Che" features lesser known actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Raj Kumar Yadav.

"We've put our heart and soul into giving this movie our best, and bringing to life an inspiring story set in today's India with a contemporary ethic," director Kapoor said in a press release.

In the past, the Berlinale has included Indian films such as "Gattu" and Shah Rukh Khan's "Don 2" in its festival line-up. The 63rd Berlin film festival runs from February 7 - 17.

"Kai Po Che" opens in Indian cinemas on February 22.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Tony Tharakan)