SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea is considering
selling a controlling stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
next year under its privatisation plan, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
State-run Korea Finance Corp (KoFC) holds a 26.75 percent
stake worth around 1 trillion won in the aviation equipment and
parts manufacturer, which was established in 1999 by merging
troubled private defence firms in the wake of the Asian
financial crisis.
Hyundai Motor owns a 10 percent stake in KAI and
Samsung Techwin also holds 10 percent.
"KoFC will discuss with other major shareholders whether
they want to sell their stakes in conjunction with (KoFC's),"
the source added.
