SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea is considering selling at least $864.9 million worth of its controlling stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) next year under a privatisation plan, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The move comes after KAI completed its successful $522 million initial public offering earlier this year.

State-run Korea Finance Corp (KoFC) holds a 26.75 percent stake in the aviation equipment and parts manufacturer, which was established in 1999 by merging troubled private defence firms in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

"Currently, no one seems interested yet," the source said

Hyundai Motor owns a 10 percent stake in KAI, and Samsung Techwin also holds 10 percent.

Doosan Group also has a combined 10 percent that is held by its special purpose companies.

"KoFC will discuss with other major shareholders whether they want to sell their stakes in conjunction with (KoFC's)," the source added.

The source declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to media.

The KAI stake is one of South Korea's public assets, which include Incheon International Airport Corp., that the government wants to privatize.

A spokesman at KoFC said nothing had been determined.

Shares in KAI rose 2.8 percent versus the broader market's 1.8 percent fall as of 0326 GMT.

($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)