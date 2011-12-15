* S.Korea mulls taking Korea Aerospace private next yr,
selling at least $865 mln stake - source
* KAI shares 2.8 pct up vs KOSPI 1.8 pct down
(Add background, details)
SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea is considering
selling at least $864.9 million worth of its controlling stake
in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) next year under
a privatisation plan, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The move comes after KAI completed its successful $522
million initial public offering earlier this year.
State-run Korea Finance Corp (KoFC) holds a 26.75 percent
stake in the aviation equipment and parts manufacturer, which
was established in 1999 by merging troubled private defence
firms in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.
"Currently, no one seems interested yet," the
source said
Hyundai Motor owns a 10 percent stake in KAI,
and Samsung Techwin also holds 10 percent.
Doosan Group also has a combined 10 percent that is
held by its special purpose companies.
"KoFC will discuss with other major shareholders whether
they want to sell their stakes in conjunction with (KoFC's),"
the source added.
The source declined to be named because he is not
authorized to speak to media.
The KAI stake is one of South Korea's public assets,
which include Incheon International Airport Corp., that the
government wants to privatize.
A spokesman at KoFC said nothing had been determined.
Shares in KAI rose 2.8 percent versus the broader
market's 1.8 percent fall as of 0326 GMT.
($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)