TEL AVIV, Sept 3 Israel-based seed technology
firm Kaiima Bio-Agritech has raised more than $65 million in
equity from three new investors as well as some existing ones,
the company said on Tuesday.
The three new investors are Horizons Ventures, which manages
the private technology investments of Asia's richest man Li
Ka-shing, the World Bank's private sector arm International
Finance Corp (IFC), and Infinity Group, a China-focused, private
equity fund.
Existing investors include DFJ, DFJ-Tamir Fishman, Mitsui,
KPCB, Oberlee and Musea Ventures.
Kaiima said its technology multiplies the plant's genome
without compromising its integrity. This technology is
implemented within the genome of crops that are vital to global
food security as well as specific energy crops, to boost
productivity and improve land and water-use efficiencies.
By 2050, farmers will need to produce 70 percent more food
than they do today to sustain the growing world population, said
Doron Gal, chief executive officer of Kaiima, the Hebrew word
for sustainability.
"This is a daunting challenge that modern agricultural
technology must rise up to meet. The strategic alliance we have
formed with our new investors fuels our rapid advances in yield
enhancement technology," he said.
