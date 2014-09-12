BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd Hubei
* Says plans to acquire Shanghai-based Vanzo Communication for 860 million yuan (140.19 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 286.7 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rZfMMm; bit.ly/1tGyOTU
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS