BRIEF-Dr. Peng Telecom and Media Group announce shareholding structure change
Jan 24 Dr. Peng Telecom and Media Group Co., Ltd. :
July 24 Kaile Science and Technology Co Ltd Hubei
* Says wins bid to supply communication products to China Mobile worth about 500 million yuan ($80.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ofVf2s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1922 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Jan 24 Dr. Peng Telecom and Media Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 25 million yuan to 37.5 million yuan
HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's time Japan's reformers tackled the buyout bullies. For all Tokyo has done to make firms better run and more profitable, minority investors remain vulnerable to mistreatment.