SINGAPORE, April 30 China's Kailong REIT is planning a S$200 million ($151 million) IPO on the Singapore stock exchange in July, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the transaction.

The REIT will be denominated in both Chinese renmimbi and Singapore dollars and will be the first dual currency REIT listing on the Singapore exchange, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. It will also be the first ever mainland Chinese company to issue a REIT IPO on the Singapore exchange.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the company.

IFR said Kailong's REIT assets will comprise business parks in Shanghai. Shanghai-based Kailong is the sponsor of the REIT.

CLSA, Macquarie and Religare are the banks on the transaction. Standard Chartered is the financial advisor.

($1 = 1.3216 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by S. Anuradha at IFR; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)