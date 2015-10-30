* Kaisa dollar bonds rally on hopes of restructuring deal

* Onshore bonds restructuring deal "as soon as possible"-spokesman (Adds appointment of consultant to committee, background)

By Umesh Desai and Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Oct 30 Debt-laden property developer Kaisa Group Holdings, the first Chinese developer to default on offshore bond coupon payments, has pushed ahead with a possible deal with offshore bondholders, a spokesman said on Friday.

Kaisa spokesman Smith Li also said an agreement with onshore bondholders could happen "as soon as possible", without providing details. Kaisa owes almost $11 billion in debt, of which $2.5 billion is owed to offshore creditors.

Kaisa's shares have been suspended since March, but its bonds jumped on Friday by 4-5 points across maturities on speculation its restructuring was on track.

The bonds due 2017, for example, were indicated in afternoon trading at 66/68 cents on the dollar, significantly higher than the 45 cents they traded at the start of the month.

Kaisa said on Thursday it had appointed FTI Consulting to assist an independent committee to investigate matters raised by its auditor, a step towards finalising its accounts and normalising its operations.

The company's auditor had in September asked for details on the authenticity of certain documents and payments, sales, contracts and creditor restrictions. These issues needed to be addressed before audit work could be resumed, the auditor had said.

Kaisa has struggled to service its debt after cashflows were constrained by a blockage in its project sales imposed by authorities last year.

Matters were compounded when most of its assets were frozen by court orders on lender requests since January. Since June, sales on some of these projects have been allowed, although sales at its home base Shenzhen have not resumed.

Fresh questions were raised about its ability to repay the debt after smaller rival Sunac China scrapped a $600 million takeover proposal. Kaisa is yet to issue its 2014 financial results.

Credit markets are positive about the debt restructuring proposal in the works, expecting a much better outcome than at the start of the year when bonds traded as low as 30 cents on the dollar, indicating a low recovery.

"We are hearing that significant progress is being made in negotiations on key terms in the restructuring deal, which could result in net present value in the low 70s for bondholders," said a note from Lucror Analytics. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)