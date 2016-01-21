HONG KONG Jan 21 Chinese property developer
Kaisa Group said on Thursday a debt restructuring plan
proposed last week by bondholders including Farallon Capital and
BFAM Partners was "not commercially viable in the current
environment".
The heavily indebted Shenzhen-based company said in a
statement that the debt restructuring proposal it offered to
offshore creditors in late December is in the best interest of
the company and it is supported by the board and the market.
Kaisa confirmed the alternative plan was proposed by the two
funds on Jan. 14.
Kaisa bonds have been slowly slipping since the start of the
year, with uncertainty looming about the debt restructuring
outcome. Its bonds due 2018 have lost 2-3 points
and now trade at around 65/67 cents on the dollar.
It's unclear whether Farallon and BFAM have enough support
from other bondholders to block Kaisa's proposed restructuring.
"The alternative proposal is betting on (Kaisa chairman Ying
Shing) Kwok's willingness and ability to put in more capital,"
said a note from research firm Lucror Analytics.
"If Kwok is not agreeable or Farallon blocks the original
deal, the bonds may drop further. We think Kaisa may sweeten its
original plan."
