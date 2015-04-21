HONG KONG, April 21 Bonds of troubled Chinese
developer Kaisa Group traded down on Tuesday in volatile trade
after a landmark default on its coupon payment.
Overnight, the borrower said it had failed to pay a coupon
on its bonds due 2017 and 2018
within the grace period for the payment, becoming the first
Chinese developer to default on its dollar bonds.
The sector accounts for some 15 percent of China's GDP and
was the source of 61 percent of high-yield bonds issued by Asian
companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in the U.S. dollar
market in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Trading in the bonds was volatile on Tuesday with initial
indications showing a price fall of as much as 10 points.
