(Adds restructuring outlook, deal prospects)

By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, April 21 Bonds of troubled Chinese developer Kaisa Group slipped on Tuesday in volatile trade after a landmark default on its coupon payment unnerved investors and highlighted the risks of investing in the country's property sector.

The borrower said late on Monday it had failed to pay a coupon on its bonds due 2017 and 2018 within the grace period, becoming the first Chinese developer to default on its dollar bonds.

China's property sector makes up 15 percent of its GDP and was the source of 61 percent of high-yield dollar bonds issued by Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In volatile trade on Tuesday, Kaisa bonds fell as much as 10 points before rebounding.

The default was expected following a restructuring proposal under which Kaisa's coupon would be halved and interest payable in cash only after 2017.

There's still uncertainty about Kaisa's financials, with its earnings release delayed beyond the scheduled date.

Kaisa's cash balance fell to 1.9 billion yuan on March 2 from 10.9 billion in mid-2014, and debt more than doubled to 65 billion yuan at the end of 2014 from June. The company is expected to report a loss for 2014.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities analyst Guo Rui is concerned as to how "the company and its auditors would explain a potential huge divergence between the interim and annual results".

He said Chinese media reports had implied Kaisa had incurred a second half loss of over 5 billion yuan, a sharp downturn from the 1.3 billion profit in the first half. An email to Kaisa seeking comment was unanswered.

Analysts also worry about an apparent clash between Kaisa and the management of larger peer Sunac, which has proposed to buy Kaisa for $385 million.

Last week, Kaisa reinstated its founding chairman months after he stepped down and fired three staff members appointed from Sunac, fuelling speculations the takeover would not go through.

"The likelihood of Sunac completing its investment has somewhat diminished, if not disappeared," said Lucror Analytics in a note which estimated the restructuring proposal valued the bonds at around 50 cents on the dollar.

"We estimate that, absent the appearance of a white knight, USD bondholders could now be looking at a recovery of less than 10 cents in the dollar," Lucror said.

(Reporting by Umesh Desai, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree & Shri Navaratnam)