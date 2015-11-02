HONG KONG Nov 2 Debt-laden Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holding is close to finalising a deal with its onshore creditors, a senior advisor said, days after the company said its talks with offshore creditors were also progressing.

Kaisa became the first Chinese property developer to default on its offshore debt payments. The company which owes almost $11 billion, of which $2.5 billion is due to overseas creditors, is in the midst of debt restructuring talks which have helped support its bonds.

Tam Lai Ling, a senior adviser to the company and former vice chairman, said Kaisa was in the last procedural stage in talks with onshore creditors of its Shenzhen projects.

Finalising an agreement with these creditors would enable Kaisa to resume sales in the city, its home town, by the end of this year, Tam added.

The company has already resumed sales in some cities including Shanghai and Guangzhou from the middle of this year after court orders made at its lenders' request were scrapped.

"There are more creditors involved in Shenzhen so it naturally takes longer time. Negotiations are mostly completed, now we just need some time to execute the documents," Tam said.

In the past week, as company updated creditors on the debt restructuring, Kaisa's bonds have risen by up to 5 points. On Monday, its bonds due 2017 were trading up a quarter of a point at 66.25-68.25.

Kaisa's shares have been suspended from trading since March.

On Friday, financial publication Debtwire reported that Kaisa would soon announce a debt restructuring deal with its offshore bond holders that would give them a net-present-value (NPV) recovery level of above the low-70s.

Kaisa's Tam declined to comment on the report.

Kaisa has been re-negotiating on the terms to restructure its offshore debt after its proposal got rejected by the offshore bondholders.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)