HONG KONG, April 13 Troubled Chinese developer
Kaisa Group Holdings said on Monday it had reinstated
its founding chairman months after he stepped down, a move
traders said may dim the prospects of a takeover deal by larger
rival Sunac China.
The return of Kwok Ying Shing, who along with other senior
executives left Kaisa in December, comes days after the heavily
indebted developer said authorities in its homebase Shenzhen had
unblocked sales of several residential projects.
Traders said both events indicate Kaisa had likely reached
an agreement with the authorities in the southern Chinese city,
which meant the company was now more likely to shrug off the
takeover deal which was a financial lifeline.
The Shenzhen authorities had blocked sales of around 10
developments in December for undisclosed reasons, leaving the
company struggling to repay its $10 billion total debt. The
company announced Kwok's resignation the same month, without
elaborating on reasons.
"In our view, Mr. Kwok's return might signal that the Sunac
acquisition will not go through," independent research firm
Lucror Analytics said in a note.
Sunac declined to comment on Kwok's re-appointment. Its
shares were up more than 3 percent on Monday, while trading in
Kaisa's shares has been suspended since March 30.
Kaisa executives were not available to comment beyond the
stock exchange filing in which the company announced Kwok's
return and the reappointment of other executives.
Bondholders, who had rejected some of the terms of the Sunac
takeover, also cheered the reappointments.
Kaisa's bonds, which have been extremely volatile, traded up
3-4 points across maturities. The 2017s, which
fell to a low of 30 cents on the dollar in January from around
110 cents before Kwok's resignation in December, were trading 4
points up at 67/69 on Monday.
Kaisa had failed in convincing its bondholders with a debt
restructuring plan it had put in place last month, before the
authorities unblocked its sales, and has missed several coupon
payments as well.
Bondholders are now waiting to see whether Kaisa will be
able to pay the coupon due on its 2018 bonds
before a 30-day grace period expires on April 18.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)