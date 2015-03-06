HONG KONG, March 6 China property developer
Kaisa Group Ltd will hold a conference call for its
offshore bondholders next week to discuss a proposed
restructuring plan, a notice on the company's website said.
The call, to be held on Monday morning at 1000 local
time(0200 GMT), will provide an overview of the struggling
homebuilder's current situation, the proposed acquisition of the
company by Sunac China, and its restructuring plan.
Kaisa has been mired in crisis since late last year after
the local government in its home base of Shenzhen blocked sales
at some of its projects in the city and the subsequent departure
of a string of senior executives.
Its restructuring is being closely watched by offshore
investors in Chinese corporate debt as it will be the first
property developer to go through the process, providing a guide
as to how foreign creditors might be treated in similar future
situations.
Analysts said they expect the company might extend the
period of time they have to repay their offshore bonds, an
option that would be preferable to bondholders having to take a
large haircut - a reduction in the amount of money they will
ultimately get back.
Ahead of the call, bonds due 2017 on which a $16 million
coupon is due on March 18, fell about 2 points to a bid of 58
cents on the dollar.
Last month Kaisa shocked markets when it said its borrowings
as at end-2014 stood at 65 billion yuan ($10.4 billion), a
figure that was more than double its last reported level in June
last year.
The meeting on Monday is for holders of bonds due in 2016,
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and convertible bonds.
The aggregate amounts outstanding against these bonds is
about $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)