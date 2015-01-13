HONG KONG Jan 13 The spectre of default hanging
over China's Kaisa Group, a property developer in
seemingly reasonable financial health just two months ago, is
forcing investors to rethink how they account for political risk
when buying offshore Chinese corporate debt.
China's real estate firms have made a beeline to the global
offshore debt markets in recent years, lured by the relatively
cheap borrowing costs compared with on the mainland.
Property companies listed in China or Hong Kong accounted
for 61 percent, or $28.3 billion, of all high-yield bonds issued
by Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in the U.S.
dollar market in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But Kaisa's case has shown the conventional model of pricing
property developers' bonds by totting up their cash flows may no
longer be sufficient in China.
Instead they need to take account of the growing risk of
unexpected action by government authorities as well as taking
more seriously the lack of precedence on what recourse offshore
investors have over a company's onshore assets.
That means companies are having to hold back from issuing
new bonds as investors wait to see how events at Kaisa unfold,
while the yields on existing bonds of property developers are
pushing sharply higher.
"Kaisa's case asks two big questions to the global investor
community: How do you price in political risk when buying
offshore debt of these companies and where do foreign investors
stand in the hierarchy of creditors?" said a lawyer at a U.S.
firm who has worked on cross-border corporate structures, but
declined to be named because of the subject's sensitivity.
QUIET JANUARY
Kaisa's woes began late last year when it said government
officials in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen had
unexpectedly blocked the sales of some of its property
developments. That was followed by the abrupt departure of a
string of executives, including its chairman, and then a missed
coupon payment on one of its offshore bonds last week.
It has a 30-day grace period, starting from Jan 8, to make
the interest payment or else become the first Chinese property
company to default on its offshore debt.
On Tuesday, the bonds sold by Kaisa in the so-called "dim
sum" market were trading slightly above 37 cents
to the dollar, near a record low.
Up until Dec 3 last year they had been trading at 100 cents
on the dollar, whilst in August the company reported a 34
percent rise in its net profit for first half of the year,
suggesting all was well at the firm.
Kaisa officials did not respond to request for comment.
Their troubles have put a stop to the boom in bond issuance
by Chinese property companies.
Traditionally January is a very busy month for high-yield
issuers to raise funds either in the dollar bond or dim sum
markets.
However, bankers and investors say they have yet to see any
high-yield issuance from Chinese property companies so far and
the next few weeks will remain tough for these issuers as
investors are likely to demand a higher premium to buy their
paper.
"We sold all our Kaisa dim sum bonds at the beginning of
December and we are concerned about property names in the short
term, especially those from Guangdong," said an Asia-focused
fixed income fund manager in Hong Kong, referring to the
province in southern China where Shenzhen is located.
Funding costs for property companies in the dim sum and
dollar markets have began to jump since Kaisa's problems began,
with traders saying there are few property bonds in the market
that trade with a yield below 10 percent.
"A lot of issuers stopped issuing bonds because of the Kaisa
event," said Paul Au, Asia head of debt syndication at UBS in
Hong Kong.
"The next few weeks will remain tough".
