HONG KONG Feb 6 Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, which missed paying a coupon on a bond last month, is considering various options with respect to the payment, a company official said on Friday.

The company failed to make a $26 million interest payment on January 8 on its 2020 bonds, and is nearing the end of a 30-day grace period to stump up the funds.

"All I can say at this moment is Kaisa is looking at all the arrangements regarding to this matter," Frank Chen, an investor relations official told Reuters over telephone.

But he denied a report on Debtwire that the company was "actively preparing" to make the payment.

"I haven't been informed by management that we are going to pay and I didn't tell any reporter or any investor Kaisa is going to repay those payments."