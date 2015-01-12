HONG KONG Jan 12 A Shanghai court has frozen $105 million in assets of Kaisa Group Holdings, a trust unit of China's Shanghai AJ Corp said on Monday, as filings against the troubled property developer pile up.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa warned this month it may default on more debt after it failed to repay a HK$400 million ($51.3 million) loan, the latest developer to flag financial difficulties amid a downturn in the real estate sector.

At least 28 court filings were made against Kaisa and its subsidiaries between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9 in Shenzhen, where Kaisa has most of its assets, according to the latest records in the city's Intermediate People's Court, involving 17 financial institutions.

The institutions include Bank of China, Citi Bank (China), Bank of Communications, the trust unit of Ping An Insurance, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Merchants Bank and China Cinda Asset Management.

The Shenzhen court did not give a reason for the applications. Local media Caixin reported the applications were requests to freeze Kaisa's assets, and that filings had also been made in other cities including Dalian, Suzhou, Zhuhai and Huizhou.

Kaisa Group was not immediately available to comment.

"The combination of the regulatory lockdown together with the resignations of senior officers and the recent bank default, will in our view, create enormous uncertainty around the firm's operations both in Shenzhen and other markets, which may affect its sales performance drastically in the near future," independent research firm Lucror Analytics said in a report.

"This issue will also hurt its ability to access financing, which Kaisa may be sensitive to, given its aggressive land banking." (Reporting by Clare Jim and Lizzie Ko; Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; editing by Susan Thomas)