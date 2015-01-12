HONG KONG Jan 12 A Shanghai court has frozen
$105 million in assets of Kaisa Group Holdings, a
trust unit of China's Shanghai AJ Corp said on
Monday, as filings against the troubled property developer pile
up.
Shenzhen-based Kaisa warned this month it may default on
more debt after it failed to repay a HK$400 million ($51.3
million) loan, the latest developer to flag financial
difficulties amid a downturn in the real estate sector.
At least 28 court filings were made against Kaisa and its
subsidiaries between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9 in Shenzhen, where Kaisa
has most of its assets, according to the latest records in the
city's Intermediate People's Court, involving 17 financial
institutions.
The institutions include Bank of China, Citi Bank
(China), Bank of Communications, the trust unit of
Ping An Insurance, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, China Merchants Bank and China
Cinda Asset Management.
The Shenzhen court did not give a reason for the
applications. Local media Caixin reported the applications were
requests to freeze Kaisa's assets, and that filings had also
been made in other cities including Dalian, Suzhou, Zhuhai and
Huizhou.
Kaisa Group was not immediately available to comment.
"The combination of the regulatory lockdown together with
the resignations of senior officers and the recent bank default,
will in our view, create enormous uncertainty around the firm's
operations both in Shenzhen and other markets, which may affect
its sales performance drastically in the near future,"
independent research firm Lucror Analytics said in a report.
"This issue will also hurt its ability to access financing,
which Kaisa may be sensitive to, given its aggressive land
banking."
