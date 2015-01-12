(Adds Kaisa statement)

By Clare Jim and Lizzie Ko

HONG KONG Jan 12 Struggling Chinese developer Kaisa Group plunged further into crisis on Monday as several of its bank accounts were frozen and a number of creditors sought immediate repayment of debts.

The Shenzhen-based company said in a statement that on Jan. 7 it had received a waiver from banking group HSBC on a loan it failed to repay late last month.

However, it added that as of Jan. 9 several of its bank accounts were frozen and under investigation by banks. It did not provide further details on the investigations.

It also said it had received a court ruling freezing the assets of a unit amounting to 651.2 million yuan ($105 million), and that the sale of a Shanghai asset to Vanke China, announced on Dec. 31, had been terminated by mutual agreement.

The pressure on Kaisa, which warned early this month it may default on more debt after it failed to repay a $51.3 million loan to HSBC on Dec. 31, has been building.

At least 28 court filings were made against Kaisa and its subsidiaries between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9 in Shenzhen, where Kaisa has most of its assets, according to records in the city's Intermediate People's Court, involving 17 financial institutions.

The institutions include Bank of China, Citi Bank (China), Bank of Communications, the trust unit of Ping An Insurance, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Merchants Bank and China Cinda Asset Management.

The Shenzhen court did not give a reason for the applications. Local media Caixin said they were requests to freeze Kaisa's assets, and filings had also been made in other cities including Dalian, Suzhou, Zhuhai and Huizhou.

Earlier on Monday, a trust unit of China's Shanghai AJ Corp said a Shanghai court had frozen $105 million of Kaisa's assets following its application.

Responding to a $26 million bond coupon it failed to pay last week, Kaisa said it was "currently assessing its financial position and will make further announcement regarding such interest payment".

The company said it was talking to several candidates about appointing a financial adviser. Its chief financial officer resigned last month.

"The combination of the regulatory lockdown together with the resignations of senior officers and the recent bank default, will in our view, create enormous uncertainty around the firm's operations both in Shenzhen and other markets," independent research firm Lucror Analytics said in a report.

($1 = 6.2027 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Susan Thomas and Mark Potter)