HONG KONG Jan 20 Chinese property companies are
having to turn to more expensive sources of finance as problems
at developer Kaisa Group make it increasingly
difficult for them to get credit in the offshore market.
Kaisa's failure this month to make an interest payment on a
dollar bond has left investors worried about whether other
developers can service their debt.
January is usually a busy month for developers to raise
funds offshore. However no high-yield bonds or syndication loans
from Chinese property companies have been seen so far, due to a
reluctance from investors and lenders to take on more of this
debt until they see what happens to Kaisa.
Officials at four property developers in the private sector
told Reuters they are trying instead to get loans in the onshore
market, a route that comes with higher interest rates. They are
also considering project finance - where investors finance a
specific development project through a combination of debt and
equity.
"We had an internal discussion about this and we may resort
to equity financing if we have to," said a member of the
corporate finance team at listed-developer based in eastern
China.
"We didn't like to have a partner in the past because we
wanted to have full control on our projects."
Local government officials blocking real estate sales and
anti-corruption probes are adding to worries about the prospects
of companies in China's already highly leveraged property
industry, weighing on their share and bond prices.
One major concern for offshore creditors is how they would
be treated if a company were to default on their debt, given
that most of their assets are in mainland China and the legal
route to stake a claim over them is unclear.
Developers are now trying to provide assurances to these
creditors that they can easily get money to offshore investors
in the event of a sudden cash call.
"If we want to transfer funds offshore, there's a lot of
ways to do it," Fantasia Holdings chief financial
officer Tony Lam told investors in a call last week.
Fantasia's shares have fallen more than 12 percent in the
past week, hit like other midsize developers by concerns they
could face similar problems to Kaisa.
Corporate finance officials at other property companies said
one way they can get cash to investors outside China is by
collateralising cash deposits or assets at onshore banks, and
then getting a Standby Letter of Credit (SLOC) to obtain loans
from offshore banks.
These reassurances have been given some credence by
analysts, who say some of the investors' nerves about
developers' ability to manage their debt are now starting to
look overblown.
"While the recent concerns over bankruptcy and corruption do
adversely affect the overall sector's performance, we believe
the impact to be temporary and, thus, provide, another potential
investment opportunity," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note on
Monday.
($1 = 6.2150 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong)