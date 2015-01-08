HONG KONG Jan 8 Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings could miss a $26 million coupon payment due on Thursday, possibly extending a sell-off in bonds from other highly indebted property firms.

Investors are watching Shenzhen-based Kaisa, one of China's smaller listed property firms, with concern after it failed to repay HSBC a HK$400 million ($51 million) loan that became due on Dec. 31 after its chairman resigned.

Failure to pay the coupon on a 2020 bond by midnight Hong Kong time (1600 GMT) would trigger the first dollar bond default by a Chinese property issuer, said CreditSights analyst Cheong Yin Chin. She said the company has a 30-day grace period to resolve the situation if it misses today's deadline.

Last week, Kaisa warned it may default on more debt after failing to pay the HSBC loan.

"We think that there is a high probability (say, an 80 percent chance) that the company will miss its coupon payment," Cheong wrote in a report.

Dollar bonds of other Chinese property developers have seen a severe sell-off as investors fret about who might be the next borrower to fail on its debt obligation.

Bonds for Guangzhou province-based developers Guangzhou R&F Properties and KWG Property Holdings Ltd have fallen by 7-10 points this month. KWG bonds due 2020 are now yielding over 21 percent from around 14 percent in December.

Kaisa officials were not available to comment. The debt issues are the latest problems to surface at Kaisa, which announced in December that its chairman and other senior executives had resigned and that the Chinese government had blocked the sales of some key projects. (bit.ly/1JFRtce)

All Kaisa's outstanding bonds have taken a dive and are now trading in what could be described as distressed levels of as low as around 30 cents on the dollar, a third the levels that they were trading at as recently as a month ago.

The 2020 bond on which the coupon is coming up for payment is quoting at 27/31 cents on the dollar, a long way off the early December level of 104 before the company's recent spate of troubles started.

Chinese property developers are struggling against a credit crunch and excess supply, which have tempered hopes that real estate could provide a boost to the economy. Late last year, the government has put in place a series of stimulus measures to spur property buying but inventory remains high.

Last year, Agile Property Holdings Ltd suffered debt financing problems and some of its executives were detained.

Kaisa owns 70 projects across 30 cities in China, according to its website. At the time the company's shares were suspended from trading in December after losing half their value, it had a market capitalisation of HK$8.2 billion.

Partners of two of Kaisa's urban redevelopment projects have also said they plan to terminate cooperation deals and have demanded a refund of 1.2 billion yuan ($193 million).

Standard & Poor's this week cut its rating by seven notches to selective default "SD" and Moody's lowered its rating to Caa3, with a negative outlook. (Additional reporting by Yi-Mou Lee and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)